Ginebra makes it three straight wins despite Japeth, C-Stan absence

BARANGAY Ginebra picked up its third win in as many games even with a depleted frontline, beating NorthPort handily, 115-100, on Friday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Jamie Malonzo scored a career-high 28 points against his former team and Justin Brownlee registered a triple double as Ginebra improved to 3-0 even in the absence of big men Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger.

The Gin Kings played small ball for the most part as even third-string center Raymond Aguilar went down with an injury in the first half. He never returned.

Still, Ginebra had more than enough ammunition to spoil the return of Robert Bolick, who made his conference debut after signing an extension with the ballclub lasting until the end of the conference.

NorthPort fell to 0-5 even with Bolick’s return and a solid game from replacement import Kevin Murphy, slowly falling apart after posting a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We are just looking for opportunities to win games early and through this injuries. Everytime we get a win at this point, its big for us,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone as he looked ahead to the 'Clasico' against Magnolia Chicken Timplados on Sunday.

Nards Pinto chipped in 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting from threes while Jeremiah Gray added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Gin Kings.

Murphy had 38 points and 11 rebounds, but shot 16-of-41 from the field, while Bolick had 30 points for the winless Batang Pier.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 115 – Malonzo 28, Brownlee 22, Pinto 18, Gray 16, Mariano 12, Thompson 5, Pringle 5, R. Aguilar 4, Onwubere 3, Pessumal 2, Tenorio 0, David 0.

NorthPort 100 – Murphy 38, Bolick 30, Munzon 12, Tolentino 7, Taha 4, Chan 3, Calma 2, Caperal 2, Dela Cruz 2, Zamar 0, Ayaay 0, Salado 0.

Quarters: 15-25; 51-50; 79-73; 115-100.