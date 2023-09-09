COLUMN: Gilas coach Tim Cone gets himself in a sticky situation

CHICAGO - For someone who once solemnly swore he didn't want the job, interim Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is now so acting like he actually expected and wanted the position.

At yesterday's press conference, he effusively thanked his benefactors and then drooled over the desire to have Brandon Ganuelas Rosser and Mikey Williams in his Asian Games roster.

And that's fine. The stage is his now, the spotlight all his to soak in.

But here's the problem with hogging the headlines. It creates headaches, and sometimes, it manufactures words that sow dismay.

Somehow, Cone managed to do both.

According to the 65-year old Cone, Justine Baltazar had "zero interest" for Gilas.

Pampanga Governor Delta Pineda, Balti's chief backer and current coach at the Pampanga Giant Lanterns of the MPBL, vehemently denied the foul allegation.

WHO CALLED WHO?

"Kanino kaya sila nag-reach (out), and paano nila sinabi na zero interest si Balti this FIBA (World Cup) when there's no communication from Gilas," Pineda told me via text message.

"Andito lang kami sa Pampanga. Hindi option ni Chot (Reyes) si Balti," added Pineda, who explained that the MPBL even took a hiatus in deference to the World Cup.

It's easy to understand the governor's unhappiness.

Pineda is a patron of basketball in the Philippines, and to infer that one of his top talents doesn't want to play for the national team is a slap on the face.

The image that potentially smears on the character of Baltazar is the biggest source of Pineda's disappointment.

By categorically accusing Baltazar that he doesn't want to make himself available for Gilas, Cone may have unknowingly attached harsh and unkind labels on the 6-foot-9 center.

Disinterested. Lazy. Unpatriotic.

CHARACTER HIT

Unfortunately for Baltazar, when a player is so publicly called out like that, the stigma stings, lingers.

Given the Filipinos' fierce passion for hoops, talks about Gilas often bring the forces that prey on our vulnerable feelings. In this case, Cone summoned the forces of anger, grief and division.

I called and sent messages to the former Alaska coach to comment on Pineda's rebuttals. Cone did not respond.

I don't blame Tim.This verbal faux pas was avoidable had he only checked with his buddy, Chot, what the real score was.

Baltazar spoke exclusively to our colleague Snow Badua and the 26-year power forrward's claim that he wasn't invited to the Gilas pool sheds light on the lack of diversity in the players' search for our FIBA World Cup 2023 roster.

Hopefully, Cone learned a stiff lesson in the challenging, slippery terrain of public relations.

You don't have to throw others under the bus to make yourself look good.

