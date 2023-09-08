Baltazar, Pineda swear no invitation to join Gilas for World Cup

Top amateur star Justine Blatazar is crying foul on the claim of newly appointed Gilas coach Tim Cone of his “zero interest in the national team”.

“Sobra po akong nasasaktan, kasi ako na nga po hindi na-invite kahit gustong-gusto ko tapos ngayon ako pa po ang bina-bash ng tao dahil akala ng lahat, ayaw ko daw,” said Baltazar in an interview with SPIN.ph.

“Available naman po ako for the World Cup, kaso wala naman pong tawag,” he added.

On Thursday, upon the announcement of his appointment as interim coach of the Gilas team to the Asian Games, Cone was asked by reporters about Baltazar and the possibility of the latter being called up for the Hangzhou mission.

His response: “We have tried to get Balti forever and never was available. We tried to get him for the World Cup team. We tried really, really hard to get him for the World Cup. He was one of our guys that we really desired. But he is just not available.”

PHOTO: fiba.basketball



However, Baltazar insisted he was willing and available, saying the MPBL even took a break to give way to the Fiba World Cup.

“Paano po akong di magiging available eh nag-break nga po ang MPBL para sa World Cup. Kahit po management ng MPBL, alam kasama ako sa Gilas,” he said, stressing that Pampanga’s next game in the MPBL playoffs won't be until October 7.

The 19th Asian Games men’s basketball in Hangzhou, China is scheduled from September 20 to October 7.

“Ang haba ng break ng MPBL, sir. Pano sasabihin na di ako available,” added Baltazar, whose last game in the regional league was August 24.

Baltazar said the only time he wasn't available for Gilas was during the Fiba World Cup Qualifiers and in the Fiba Asia Cup last June 2022, when he was working on the Japanese visa of his family.

“That time po kasi nag-aayos ako ng visa for Japan. Kasi napahamak nga po ako sa Korean visa ko, ayaw ko na maulit yun sa Japan that time. If lalaro ako sa Gilas nun, baka po ma-technical naman ako sa Japanese Embassy,” he said.

“Kahit naman po sino 'pag ganon ang obligation, pina-prioritize,” the former La Salle star added. “That time kasi sabi ko kumpleto pa naman players. Pinayagan naman po ako."

For his part, Baltazar’s discoverer/godfather Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda clearly wasn't happy reading the statements of Cone.

“Ang unfair naman nun para sa bata. Ayaw ko sana magsalita sa isyu kaso kawawa naman yung image ng bata. Siya ngayon ang lumalabas na masama,” said Pineda in a call to SPIN.ph.

Pineda insisted that he was even one of the vocal team owners who asked the MPBL to take a break to give way to the World Cup.

PHOTO: nbl pilipinas

“Wag nilang sabihin na ayaw ni Balti maglaro sa Gilas kahit kailan, dahil ako pa mismo ang isa sa mga unang team owners na nag-suggest sa MPBL na mag-break para sa World Cup. Kasi that time, akala ko kukunin nila si Balti,” said Pineda.

“Walang laro ang MPBL ilang linggo. Ilang linggo pa ulit na naka-break ang MPBL,” he added.

Pineda also challenged Cone to reveal who really tried to contact them for Balti’s services and who turned down the Gilas offer.

“Ang punto ko dito, yung image ni Balti ang gusto kong baguhin nila. Kasi kahit ano mangyari, hindi sila nag reach out, either kay Balti or sa akin, for Balti to play for Gilas. As in zero. Kaya wag nilang sabihin na walang interes yung bata. May interes ang bata,” he said.

Pineda also questioned Cone’s knowledge on the Baltazar negotiations.

“Paano naman masasabi ni Coach Tim na ayaw ni Balti lumaro sa Gilas eh hindi naman siya ang coach ng World Cup last time? Ngayon lang naman siya naging coach ng Gilas ah. Saka sino ba ang kumontak sa 'min at sino ba ang nakausap nila?”

“Kasi as far as I am concerned, walang tumatawag sa akin o kay Balti. At sakaling gusto talaga nila yung bata, ang dali-daling hanapin ni Justine dahil nandito lang yung bata sa akin. Andito lang kami sa Pampanga.”

“Ang daming top persons ng (Gilas) na pwedeng tumawag sa amin pero again, walang nag-reach out sa amin, tapos ngayon babaligtarin nila kami."

