Cone stands behind Chot, says no desire to take over Gilas job

GILAS Pilipinas assistant coach Tim Cone said he has no aspirations of taking over the head coaching post amid growing calls for Chot Reyes to step down.

In fact, Cone said he too will resign should Reyes decide to take that road.

“If coach Chot goes, I go,” said Cone as quoted in a story by One Sports’ Carlo Pamintuan.

The Barangay Ginebra coach who holds the most titles in the PBA said he supports Reyes, and thinks that he remains the best man for the post.

“Some assistant coaches come into a team believing that they will get their chance to be the head coach someday but that’s not me. I’m here to serve at Coach Chot’s pleasure. I’m only here to support him because I believe in him,” said Cone.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Cone said Reyes did an excellent job in the World Cup considering the opponents that they had to go through.

“I’ve been with this program for a year now and I really believe that he is still the best man for the job. I think the steps he has taken are correct and we’ve never really been out of any game. You know it’s hard to win in the World Cup because you’re going up against great teams,” said Cone.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cone also said the backlash Reyes has been receiving on social media is unfair.

“If you have 12 coaches in a room, they will coach any game 12 different ways. In the Philippines, you have 110 million coaches who will all have opinions but being an assistant coach here, but I’m the one who sees it up close and I think he’s done a great job,” said Cone.

Cone shared he together with team captain Japeth Aguilar and Kiefer Ravena spoke about supporting Reyes after Gilas' loss to Italy at the close of the group-stage campaign.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

“You guys played one hell of a game. And Coach Chot was amazing (against Italy). Italy just shot the ball a little bit better but that’s basketball,“ Cone said he told the team during the postgame talk in the dugout.

“I think that postgame affected coach Chot because he saw the support from the team. Kiefer spoke and Japeth spoke up and told coach Chot to lead the way," the two-time grand slam winner said.

"We all try not to be affected by negative comments on social media. Even I stay away from it when Ginebra loses but of course, we are aware it’s there. So it was important for the team to show our head coach that they still support him."