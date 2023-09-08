Cone says Justine Baltazar 'has shown us zero interest' for Gilas

DON’T expect Justine Baltazar to be part of Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games.

Interim head coach Tim Cone said the team was very interested to get Baltazar even during the time of Chot Reyes for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

But Baltazar returning to Gilas never materialized.

“We have tried to get Balti forever and never was available,” said Cone. “We tried to get him for the World Cup team. We tried him really, really hard to get him for the World Cup. He was one of our guys that we really desired. But he is just not available.”

Like in past events, an Asian Games stint is unlikely for Baltazar.

“He has shown us zero interest,” said Cone.

Meanwhile, in an August interview, Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda, Baltazar’s handler, said his player never got an invite to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the World Cup.

Baltazar once donned the Gilas jersey when he was part of Tab Baldwin’s pool during the tournaments in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The former La Salle cager is now playing for Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the MPBL, a team that Pineda is coaching.

Due to time constraints, Cone said he plans to tap the best talent available possible for Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games.

