Former altar boy LA Tenorio seeks Our Lady of Antipolo intercession

LA Tenorio went straight to the Antipolo Cathedral for a prayer session shortly after Game One of the PBA Governors Cup semifinals series between Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel.

In a Facebook post by the Antipolo Cathedral, the Ginebra team captain was seen praying before the Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage and being prayed over by a priest and several religious brothers.

The 38-year-old Tenorio was recently diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

“He pleaded for prayers for steadfast recovery,” said the accompanying caption.

It also noted the veteran guard out of Ateneo has been a devotee of Our Lady of Antipolo since he was a child.

Tenorio incidentally, is a former altar boy.

Shortly after the Kings’ 121-112 win over the Beermen, Tenorio politely begged off from being interviewed as he had a prior appointment to drop by at the Antipolo Cathedral.

“Pupunta ako sa Antipolo Church, may appointment kasi ako with their parish priest,” Tenorio curtly replied on his way out at the nearby Ynares Center.

He rode on his vespa on his way to the church.