C-Stan pounces on Fajardo absence as Ginebra takes Game One vs SMB

ANTIPOLO – Christian Standhardinger led Barangay Ginebra to the early lead in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals, defeating San Miguel, 121-112, on Friday at the Ynares Center.

Ginebra vs San Miguel Game 1 recap

Standhardinger dominated the paint for the Gin Kings against the June Mar Fajardo-less Beermen, tallying 33 points and 10 rebounds in Game One. The statistical leader for the Best Player of the Conference had 18 points that enabled Ginebra to take a 62-47 halftime lead.

Justin Brownlee and Jamie Malonzo also contributed after Ginebra weathered the storm following a rally by San Miguel to clinch the 1-0 lead in their best-of-five series.

Ginebra also won days after team captain LA Tenorio announced that he is battling Stage Three colon cancer. Tenorio showed up for Game One and served as part of the coaching staff.

