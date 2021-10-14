Blackwater completes coaching staff, but not done with revamp

AS it continues to rebuild its players’ composition, Blackwater has completed its coaching staff.

As expected, interim coach Ariel Vanguardia brought in longtime deputy Tino Pinat to be part of his staff together with two strength and conditioning coaches and a video coordinator and analytics.

Aldo Panlilio, formerly of Phoenix, has come on board for the Bossing as strength and conditioning coach, a function he will share with Louie Chuaquico, who owns the fitness gym at Aero Basketball Center, where the team holds its regular practices.

DA Olan serves as analytics and video coordinator who dabbles as strength and conditioning coach of the multi-titled National University women’s team.

For players’ injuries, rehab, and recovery, Vanguardia retained the services of Fro Labrador and Josh Cabanos.

Retained from the previous coaching staff were Aris Dimaunahan, Pat Aquino, and Junjie Ablan.

Vanguardia presented his coaching staff in a meeting with team owner Dioceldo Sy at the Blackwater head office in Kalookan City. Also present were team governor Siliman Sy, team manager Johnson Martines, and official Jacob Munez.

After completing his staff, Vanguardia now shifts focus on boosting the team roster that has undergone major changes with the arrival of Jvee Casio, Barkley Ebona, and Rashawn McCarthy through trades and Val Chauca from the free agent ranks.

More movements for Blackwater

The Blackwater coach hinted the Bossing are not done with their revamp as they look to bounce back from a forgettable PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga where it failed to win any of its 11 games and stretched its losing streak to a record 19 matches.

Panlilio previously worked with Vanguardia with the Manila Stars in the MPBL where the veteran coach served as consultant.

“Dalawa silang kinuha ko (strength and conditioning) kasi focus namin is player development, along with nutrition,” said the interim Bossing mentor.

“Kumpleto na. Ini-allign ko lang,” said Vanguardia. “Mas OK na yung kaunti pero defined ang roles.”

