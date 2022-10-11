News you need to know: Kyt quadruple double, Belga woes, Goorjian 'temper'

AN eventful Monday in Philippine sports is filled with these headlines. In case you missed them.

Kyt Jimenez's historic quadruple double

The former Mavs Phenomenal mainstay compiled 33 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and 11 steals in Sarangani's 125-74 rout of Mindodo for the first-ever quadruple double in the history of the MPBL.

Quadruple doubles are rare in Philippine leagues with the feat evoking memories of Donbel Belano's 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and 10 steals for the Davao Eagles in a win over the Nueva Ecija Patriots in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) in 1999.

'Animated' Brian Goorjian catches interest of Pinoy fans

The Bay Area Dragons coach was spotted in the live broadcast angrily grabbing his face with his two hands following a three-second violation called against big man Liu Chuanxing in the loss to Barangay Ginebra on Sunday night.

Naturally, it spread quickly on social media.

Double blackeye for Belga after trash talk vs Stone

Rain or Shine's resident enforcer not only incurred coach Yeng Guiao's ire, he also risked a suspension from the PBA after getting ejected from the game against San Miguel after trash talking with import Diamond Stone.

Chris Gavina's new address

It didn't take Gavina long to find a new team after he stepped aside into a deputy coach position upon Yeng Guiao's return to Rain or Shine. And it's a high-profile address in Taiwan's T1 league.

