Chris Gavina relates chain of events that led to Taiwan coaching job

CHICAGO - Chris Gavina is the type that doesn't knock on the doors of opportunity. He just barges through it with steely determination and a single-minded purpose.

This past weekend, he hit the jackpot.

The former Rain or Shine head coach was hired as the next coach of the Taichung Suns of the Taiwanese T1 League.

Things developed quickly that by the time Sunday was about to surrender to Monday, Chris found himself at the Tipsy Pig in Pasig City saying goodbye to his PBA family during a modest send-off party.

The 43-year old bench tactician, who holds a degree in Chemical Biology, spoke to SPIN.ph about his new gig and what his future holds.

SPIN.PH: How did this entire process evolve?

CHRIS GAVINA: It happened so fast, actually. One minute I was told that their management team led by GM David Wang would like to speak to me and ask questions and I truly didn't expect to hear back from them, let alone be considered for the head coaching job.

Sam Jong is the agent who facilitated the opportunity and I'm truly humbled by it. I wouldn't be in this position if my bosses at Rain Or Shine and the entire organization had not allowed me to showcase myself at the highest levels of basketball in the Philippines.

SPIN.PH: When did you let Rain Or Shine know that you were leaving?

CHRIS GAVINA: After our game against San Miguel, I made sure to inform coach Yeng Guiao first. And we had a small gathering after the game where I was able to thank my bosses - Raymond Yu, Terry Que and Edison Oribiana - for their continued support.

SPIN.PH: Are you ready for this big stage with the spotlight shining on you?

CHRIS GAVINA: I've learned from the best. I was blessed enough to be a part of coach Yeng Guiao's staff. What I learned from him in just one month have been invaluable lessons on what it takes to be a champion coach.

The lessons in the creative thinking ability of coach Caloy Garcia will stay with me as well during my journey.

SPIN.PH: What do you know so far about your new team and the T1 league?

CHRIS GAVINA: I'm being updated now by their GM about the current roster, imports, schedule for the next few weeks and a breakdown of how imports and locals are played.

There will be an abundance of information to process in the coming days.

SPIN.PH: When do you leave and when does the season start? Also, will you pick your own staff?

CHRIS GAVINA: Pending confirmation, I'll be flying out to Taiwan by Thursday. It's my understanding that the season starts on November 5 and I believe I have a staff there intact from last season.

SPIN.PH: With a majority of players Taiwanese, how do you handle the language barrier?

CHRIS GAVINA: Obviously, this is new territory for me. Different language, different culture and different mannerisms.

But following the path of coaches Yeng, Caloy and Joe Lipa, I can find a way to simplify things where basketball is the universal language we can use to communicate with one another.

COACH CHRIS HAS ARRIVED. Born in Manila before migrating to Jersey City, New Jersey at the age of 3, Chris did not take the traditional avenue toward head coaching.

Upon his return to the Philippines in 2010 he started off training pros for free while charging regular clients for P100 an hour. His first PBA client was Alex Cabagnot.

When Mikee Romero purchased the Powerade franchise in 2012, he got his first big break into the pros as the strength and conditioning coach for the then Global Port Batang Pier.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Gavina is engaged to Mary Afable, aka DJMary808. Married to basketball, he has no kids yet but Chris has siblings in Orlando (Thess Hubilla) in Las Vegas (Russell Gavina) and in New Jersey (Zheena Gavina).

Many are elated for Chris, especially coach Yeng Guiao who calls the move to Taiwan as "pioneering."

"I told him that I'd be happy to help him out in any way. But he is a fast learner and I'm sure he will do well out there," Guiao told me over the phone.

"This means other leagues have noticed that the creative mind of a Filipino coach, not just Filipino players, can excel overseas," Guiao added.

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia, who previously coached in Malaysia, is happy for Chris as well.

"Coaching overseas is like being in graduate school. You learn so many things aside from basketball."

Coach Gavina declined to discuss his contract with the T1 League but an international agent source told me coaches in Taiwan get paid between $8,000 to $10,000 a month.

But even if the job doesn't pay top dollar, Chris will take it in a heartbeat.

From where he came from and from what he has gone through Gavina has realized that if you do what you love, the money will follow.

