Beau Belga draws Guiao ire, risks ban for trash talk with Stone

BEAU Belga admitted he engaged San Miguel import Diamond Stone in trash talking that led to his ejection on Sunday during their PBA Commissioner’s Cup contest.

Belga was ejected for a flagrant foul penalty two at the 4:37-mark of the fourth quarter in Rain or Shine’s 113-105 loss to San Miguel due to an incident with Stone, who was slapped with a technical foul for trash talking.

The Rain or Shine big man said he didn’t take Stone’s trash talking lightly.

“Tinrash talk niya ako,” said Belga. “Siyempre, the pride of being a local, hindi ako papayag na gaganunin ako ng isang dayuhan.”

Belga did not elaborate what he did to Stone that led to the ejection, although it was learned that the incident that happened during a break of the TV broadcast was spotted by the league’s own cameras.

“We had something na hindi maganda,” said Belga without elaborating.

Belga is set to be fined P20,000 for being ejected, but the league said he can also be suspended if warranted after a review.

Belga said his actions did not sit well with Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao as the ejection came when San Miguel was in a middle of a run that enabled the Beermen to pull away.

“Pinaalala sa akin ni coach Yeng na you can’t do that dahil mag-susuffer at hindi makakatulong sa team in a close game. Kailangan ka pa rin tumulong sa team. It’s a learning lesson for us losing this game,” said Belga.

As to the defeat that sent Rain or Shine down to a 2-2 win-loss record, Belga said his team still needs to finish off teams after they failed to complete a comeback from 12 points down.

“Sabi ni coach Yeng, hindi lang kami makapag-close out ng game na dikit. Sabi niya, we just need to learn para sa mga susunod na games pa namin. We are doing fine. Sa dulo lang talaga,” said Belga.

