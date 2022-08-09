Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Aldin Ayo says no 'formal commitment' yet with Converge

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago

    ALDIN Ayo broke his silence on his appointment as the next head coach of Converge, saying he has yet to make a 'formal commitment' with the PBA's youngest team.

    In a post on his official Twitter page late Tuesday, Ayo, 44, said he was 'surprised' by the news that he has been tapped to replace Jeff Cariaso as coach of the FiberXers.

    [See Ayo gets big PBA break as new Converge coach]

    Although Converge has made no official announcement, Cariaso confirmed on Tuesday that he has parted ways with the company that took over the Alaska franchise.

    "I'm surprised. Things are happening so fast," says Ayo, a two-time champion coach in college with Letran in the NCAA and Dela Salle in the UAAP.

    "I have not made any formal commitment to Converge."

    The controversial coach aired fears that the Converge deal may end up like "the rumored College Schools coaching that did not materialize."

    Although he didn't mention any name, Ayo, sources told SPIN.ph, was targeted for the San Beda coaching job until the NCAA management committee intervened.

    [See Ayo to face NCAA opposition if hired by San Beda]

    Ayo said he is preoccupied at the moment with his mother's cancer treatment - the reason the coach cited when he stepped down as coach of Chooks-to-Go's 3x3 team.

    The coach said he won't make any decision until talking to his mother.

    "But I am flattered that I'm being considered as the head coach of the converge fiberxers," he tweeted. "This would be a big challenge and opportunity for any basketball coach, but I would like to seriously talk to my mother about it before deciding."

