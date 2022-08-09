Jeff Cariaso accepts Converge parting of ways with 'utmost respect'

EVER the gentleman, Jeff Cariaso accepted the decision of Converge management to replace him as coach for the coming PBA Commissioner’s Office.

The PBA great posted on social media about the parting of ways, confirming a story by SPIN,ph that came out hours earlier. Cariaso said he learned about his fate during a meeting with team owner Dennis Uy on Monday.

Cariaso said he accepted with ‘utmost respect’ the move to replace him as head coach of the FiberXers with Aldin Ayo.

“Changes like this come with the blessing of being a head coach. With my modest experience, I have learned to be more resilient and open to anything that the game throws my way,” he said.

“Though I can say that I have no ill feeling about the turn of events, it is always the goal of any leader to bring his men to success.”

The FiberXers did make the playoffs under Cariaso in their very first conference since buying the Alaska franchise for P100 million last March lock, stock, and barrel.

But as the seventh-seeded team (5-6), the new kid on the block proved to be an easy prey for No. 2 seed and defending champion TNT Tropang Giga, who disposed of the FiberXers in their first quarterfinals stint, 116-95.

Cariaso was still around in the first two days of practice for Converge since returning from the off-season break, but already bid goodbye to the FiberXers during practice on Tuesday.

Multi-titled college champion coach Ayo is set to take over the post from Cariaso, months since talks around league first surfaced about an impending coaching change in the team.

Also out of Converge is assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann, who will be replaced by Albert Custodio. Bachmann however, remains in the league as chairman of the PBA 3x3.

Cariaso hasn’t mentioned if his team of deputies had also been relieved that include Joe Silva, Danny Ildefonso, Franco Atienza, and Raymond Gavieres, but sources said Ayo will likely bring his own set of assistant coaches.

The 49-year-old Cariaso only wished he had more time to develop the FiberXers into a title-contending team.

“My only hope is that I somehow put them on the right path,” he said. “I am thankful for the added experience and learnings, and most especially, the friendships.

“I am proud of what we were able to accomplish with one conference with Converge. As we move forward separately, I wish the team well – from my co-coaches, medical staff, to the players, and to the rest of the utility staff,” he added.

“Like what I have always emphasized with the team, with any setback – move on, move forward.

“Go on to the next play.”

