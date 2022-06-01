Aldin Ayo to face opposition in NCAA Mancom if hired by San Beda: source

ALDIN Ayo's path back to the NCAA may not be as easy as it looks.

League insiders told Spin.ph that high-ranking officials in the NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) are planning an opposition should the Sorsogon-born mentor gets the nod as the new San Beda coach.

The protest is based on an "informal agreement" among member schools not to not hire the controversial mentor again over the way he left Letran back in 2015, just months after steering the Knights to the NCAA Season 91 crown.

"Breach of contract yung ginawa niya sa Letran kaya marami ring opisyal ang hesitant na pabalikin siya dito sa NCAA," said a source who spoke on the condition of anonimity.

The source elaborated that Ayo signed a three-year contract with Letran back in 2015, only to leave for La Salle after winning a championship with the Knights.

Ayo spent two seasons at the helm for the Green Archers before once again departing Taft for Espana as he took the job with the University of Santo Tomas.

He has since been slapped with an indefinite ban by the UAAP board for the infamous 'Sorsogon bubble' with the Growling Tigers back in September 2020. From there he took his act to Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 and with the Bicol Volcanoes in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Another source bared that this informal agreement has been revisited by the NCAA Mancom in its recent meetings, all the more with talks of Ayo being the frontrunner for the coaching vacancy in the Red Lions camp.

Ayo, alongside former Ateneo guard and current Blue Eagles assistant coach Yuri Escueta, are frontrunners to become Boyet Fernandez' successor as the San Beda head coach.

The Red Lions are set for a revamp after failing to make it to the NCAA Finals for the first time since 2005, reaching only the semifinals this past NCAA Season 97.

