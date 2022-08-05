Chico Lanete named interim Chooks 3x3 coach as Aldin Ayo resigns

ALDIN Ayo has resigned from his post as head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, saying it was a difficult decision that he had to make with a heavy heart.

The 44-year-old coach has to take care of his mother who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Ayo is an only child, hence his desire to be there for his mother and devote his time and attention to her.

"It was a tough decision to leave Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas but I need to be on my mom's side in the battle that she is facing," said Ayo about his 69-year-old mom.

Lanete taking over

Chico Lanete will be the interim head coach of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 in the meantime.

Ayo vowed in helping with the transition.

Ayo replaced Eric Altamirano as the head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 back in November 2020.

Under Ayo, Chooks won the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Super Quest -- the country's first title in the pro circuit since 2014.

"We are thankful for the service of Coach Aldin Ayo not just to our teams but also to our organization. He brought a lot of changes to the way our team was run," said Chooks head Ronald Mascariñas.

"Coach Aldin will always be family to us and we will be here for him and his family in these trying times."

