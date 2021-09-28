Vanguardia explains Blackwater decision to trade Enciso for McCarthy

BLACKWATER describes Simon Enciso as its 'most eligible bachelor' and therefore commands a high value in the market.

So when an opportunity presented itself, the Bossing jumped on the opportunity and traded him to Terrafirma for Rashwan McCarthy.

"Management's direction is to shuffle the lineup. Kumbaga, nagkataon si Simon yung most coveted (sa team)," said interim coach Ariel Vanguardia just hours after the PBA approved the one-on-one deal.

There were actually other teams which inquired about the availability of Enciso, according to Vanguardia.

"But we chose the one that I've worked with na," he added, obviously referring to McCarthy who Vanguardia handled while still with the WestPort Malaysia Dragons in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

While the coach both handled the two in the past, Vanguardia had a closer affiliation with McCarthy.

Vanguardia personally went to see McCarthy in New York back in 2013 upon the recommendation of common friend Jojo Corpuz of the Philippine basketball ministry to recruit him for WestPort Malaysia.

"I have a history with Rashawn when he was younger. Pinuntahan ko mismo yan sa New York. He was still very young then. I worked him out, nag shooting kami, among others. Kaya kilala ko talaga yan," he recalled of their first meeting.

McCarthy suited up for a few tournaments with the Dragons before playing in the ABL, a stint that was shortlived after the Fil-Am guard decided to go to the country and see action in the PBA D-League.

"Para kasi mas mapabilis yung pag akyat niya sa PBA," he said of McCarthy's decision to take his act to the D-League. "So, respected that naman. And we stayed in touch. Kaya I'm looking forward to coaching him again."

As for Enciso, Vanguardia coached him during his stint with Phoenix, where the steak-shooting Fil-Am guard was already part of the roster when he took over the coaching reins from Koy Banal.

Family emergency

After one season, the 30-year-old Enciso was dealt to Phoenix in a trade for RJ Jazul.

Vanguardia said he had an exit interview with Enciso last week before the trade was made. The journeyman gunner led the Bossing in scoring and assists during their winless stint in the Philippine Cup under Nash Racela.

Vanguardia added Enciso left for the US after they talked due to a 'family emergency.'

