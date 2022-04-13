News you need to know: Bicol ban, Gilas first practice, UAAP results

HERE are the top sports news from Tuesday.

Sports news April 12

Bicol banned, fined by Pilipinas Super League

Bicol received a spicy punishment for walking out of a Pilipinas Super League game against Cagayan De Oro Higalas last week in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Spicy Oragons have been suspended for the remainder of the Pearl of the Orient Cup and slapped a P500,000 fine for their actions in the April 7 game.

Bicol head coach Monel Kallos, assistant coach Cezar Babasa and team utility Roneo Termanel have been banned from participating any further in the league.

UAAP results

Two contenders sustained their hot streaks, while two upstarts finally got back on track at the start of the second round of the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

Ateneo asserted its mastery of La Salle with a 75-68 win, behind another third-quarter breakaway on the way to their 34th straight victory.

University of the Philippines, for its part, established its best winning streak in over three decades or since 1986, holding off National University, 84-76, for its seventh straight win.

Adamson pulled off a 64-63 escape act over Far Eastern University behind Matty Erolon’s three-pointer off Jerom Lastimosa with three seconds to go to snap a five-game losing streak.

University of Santo Tomas arrested a three-game skid with a 72-61 win, pouncing on a University of the East side that was still missing its head coach Jack Santiago.

Gilas Pilipinas first practice

Gilas Pilipinas got back on the grind on Tuesday night when it held its first practice in preparation for the Southeast Asian Games exactly a month before the opening ceremonies in Vietnam.

June Mar Fajardo, Kevin Alas, and Robert Bolick, along with Kib Montalbo, Troy Rosario, Poy Erram, Mo Tautuaa, and Isaac Go were in attendance.

Gilas pool members Will Navarro, Lebron Lopez, and Caelum Harris were also around for the start of the preparation.

