Bicol suspended for rest of Super League tourney, fined P500,000

THE Bicol Spicy Oragons have been suspended for the remainder of the Pilipinas Super League Pearl of the Orient Cup.

The team has also been slapped a P500,000 fine after walking out of the game against Cagayan De Oro Higalas last week in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

PSL commissioner Marc Pingris and deputy commissioner Chelito Caro has informed Bicol team owners Othello Labrador, Ricky Rifarial and Jherwin Araneta of the penalties for the team’s actions during their April 7 game.

Bicol head coach Monel Kallos, assistant coach Cezar Babasa and team utility Roneo Termanel have been banned from participating any further in the league.

The Spicy Oragons left the court with still 4:02 left and trailing, 63-67.

Bicol’s remaining games will be automatically credited as wins by forfeiture for their opponents. Thus, the Spicy Oragons finish the conference with a 3-11 record, according to PSL president Rocky Chan.

The PSL has also suspended Bicol's Joseph Brutas for three full months for actions detrimental to the league.



Brutas was called for an offensive foul after the referees deemed he warded off Cagayan De Oro's John Saycon while trying to create space for a jump shot.

In protest of the call, the Spicy Oragons made their way to the exits. Brutas was heard shouting to the officiating crew.

"Malungkot tayo sa nangyari, but the decision was discussed between our technical team and Commissioner Marc and Deputy Comm. Chelito Caro based on the guidelines and rules," Chan said, addig that the league is open to an appeal from the Spicy Oragons.

"The league is not closing its doors for the team and sa mga personalities for any reconsideration of the decision handed to them," he further said, implying that the PSL is willing to hear anyone if they

find a ruling too harsh.

