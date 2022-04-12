UST Tigers end slump at the expense of cellar-dwelling UE Warriors

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas finally ended its run of three blowout losses with a 72-61 win over University of the East on Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sherwin Concepcion shot five threes and led the UST Growling Tigers with 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Espana-based squad improved to a 3-5 (win-loss) record at the start of the second round of the eliminations.

Dave Ando also made a living down low with his 16 points and 12 rebounds against a Red Warriors defense that seemed allergic to the paint.

Nic Cabanero continued his solid debut season with 11 points, three boards, two assists, a steal, and a block, Paul Manalang got nine points, five rebounds, and three assists, and Joshua Fontanilla contributed seven points, six boards, and five dimes.

"Tinyaga lang namin. Yung first three quarters palitan, dikitan ang laban, pero nahanap namin kung sino yung iiscore," said coach Jinino Manansala, whose team weathered the absence of the suspended Bryan Santos.

Disciplined ball

UST played disciplined basketball after the first canto as it rallied from an 11-point deficit.

Helping its cause was a mediocre UE offense which shot itself in the foot after going 2-of-17 from distance in the fourth quarter alone, dousing all hope for a comeback as the Recto side remained winless after eight games.

Kyle Paranada topscored for the Red Warriors with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting from distance, while Harvey Pagsanjan went 3-of-14 from deep for his 16 points and nine rebounds.

UE continued to miss the services of coach Jack Santiago, who remains barred by the school as it continues its investigation related to the incident involving Ricci Rivero.

The Scores:

UST 72 - Concepcion 17, Ando 16, Cabanero 11, Manalang 9, Fontanilla 7, Manaytay 6, M. Pangilinan 3, Mantua 3, Samudio 0, Herrera 0, Canoy 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Gesalem 0.

UE 61 - K. Paranada 17, Pagsanjan 16, Antiporda 6, Sawat 6, J. Cruz 5, Beltran 4, Lorenzana 3, Escamis 2, N. Paranada 2, Tulabut 0, Catacutan 0, Villanueva 0, P. Cruz 0, Abatayo 0.

Quarters: 11-21, 28-30, 51-54, 72-61.

