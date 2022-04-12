Caelum Harris among attendees as Gilas begins SEA Games buildup

GILAS Pilipinas began its build-up for the 31st Southeast Asian Games, exactly a month before the opening ceremony of the biennial meet in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Gilas news

Gilas coach Chot Reyes supervised the practice on Tuesday at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center with most of the members of the pool present.

Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena were not around due to their stint in the Japan B.League, while Matthew Wright of Phoenix is still overseas for a vacation.

Reyes said Roger Pogoy of TNT also didn’t attend as he is resting from a LASIK surgery he recently went through.

Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra was also absent due to the ongoing PBA Governors’ Cup finals where he has yet to play due to a calf injury.

Most of the big guns led by June Mar Fajardo, Kevin Alas, and Robert Bolick, along with Kib Montalbo, Troy Rosario, Poy Erram, Mo Tautuaa, and Isaac Go were in attendance.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas pool members Will Navarro, Lebron Lopez, and Caelum Harris were around for the start of the preparation.

The SEA Games opening ceremony will be on May 12 but the basketball competitions will start on May 16, with the Philippines being the heavy favorites for the gold medal having won 18 of the 20 editions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.