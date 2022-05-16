Letran coach beams with pride as five Knights picked in PBA draft

LETRAN head coach Bonnie Tan beamed with pride upon learning that all five of his players, both active and graduated, were selected in the PBA Rookie Draft.

Tan heard the news shortly after a 68-63 win over the Mapua Cardinals in Game One of the NCAA Season 97 Finals moved the Knights just a win away from a second successive championship.

Three of the five Letran players drafted were actually playing in that game when their names were being called.

Jeo Ambohot was the highest drafted Knights player at third overall by Converge, Christian Fajarito was taken 10th in the second round by Meralco and Allen Mina was selected second in the third round by Terrafirma.

Tan shared that the three thought their draft chances were hurt by their failure to attend the PBA Draft Combine, but the soft-spoken coach never lost faith in his players.

“Medyo malungkot sila kasi hindi sila nakapagpakita sa draft combine, pero sabi ko nga whatever result nung draft ninyo, dito kayo makikita, dito kayo mapapanood ng scouts,” Tan shared.

“Ngayon kung ma-draft kayo ng medyo mababa, prove them wrong dito. Wag niyong sisihin ang draft combine.”

All three players were part of the 2019 NCAA champion team, alongside Ato Ular who was drafted first in the second round by Blackwater.

Darryl Pascual, who was drafted first in the third round by Blackwater, rounded up the five Knights who were drafted that night.

“I’m happy for [Ambohot], he really deserves it,” Tan said. "I’m also happy sa ibang mga players natin tulad nila Allen Mina, Fajarito at yung isang nagiintay na dun na si Ato Ular. Good for them, makakasama na nila yung ibang mga Letranista doon.

"Pero the drafting is just the start of the journey. Sana makapirma.”

