Phoenix owns biggest haul; Letran, La Salle have most draftees

FIFTY-TWO of the 66 aspirants heard their names called on Sunday in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

Blackwater got the ball rolling, taking Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser at No. 1 overall to headline the class.

Following him were Jeremiah Gray for Terrafirma, Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana for Converge, and Gian Mamuyac for Rain or Shine.

The annual draft selection process lasted for seven rounds, ending with San Miguel taking CJ Cadua.

Among the notable late picks include Tyler Tio and Encho Serrano landing in Phoenix in the second round and Jollo Go slipping to Converge in the third round.

Phoenix got the biggest haul, taking eight players from the field followed by Blackwater's seven.

Letran and La Salle also were the schools with the most players drafted.

The Knights had Ambohot, Ato Ular, Christian Fajarito, Allen Mina, and Daryl Pascual called up to the stage, while the Green Archers had Tyrus Hill, Kurt Lojera, Mark Dyke, Serrano, and Go.

Here's the complete draft list:

First Round:

1. Blackwater - Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser

2. Terrafirma - Jeremiah Gray

3. Converge - Jeo Ambohot

4. Converge - Justin Arana

5. Rain or Shine - Gian Mamuyac

6. NorthPort - JM Calma

7. NLEX - Tyrus Hill

8. Ginebra - Javi Gomez de Liano

9. Blackwater - Kurt Lojera

10. Rain or Shine - Shaun Ildefonso

11. Blackwater - Mark Dyke

12. Magnolia - Keith Zaldivar

Second Round:

1. Blackwater - Ato Ular

2. Phoenix - Tyler Tio

3. Converge - Kameron Vales

4. Phoenix - Chris Lalata

5. Rain or Shine - Jhonard Clarito

6. Rain or Shine - RJ Ramirez

7. Phoenix - Encho Serrano

8. Ginebra - Jayson David

9. NLEX - Chester Saldua

10. Meralco - Christian Fajarito

11. Phoenix - Enzo Joson

12. Magnolia - Carlo de Chavez

Third Round:

1. Blackwater - Daryl Pascual

2. Terrafirma - Allen Mina

3. Converge - Jollo Go

4. Phoenix - Alvin Baetiong

5. Rain or Shine - Rhaffy Octobre

6. NorthPort - John Apacible

7. NLEX - Levi dela Cruz

8. Ginebra - Rence Alcoriza

9. San Miguel - Jerwyn Guinto

10. Meralco - JJ Espanola

11. TNT - Robert Bartolo

12. Magnolia - Orlan Wamar

Fourth Round:

1. Blackwater - Earvin Lacsamana

2. Terrafirma - Shaq Alanes

3. Converge - PASS

4. Phoenix - Leonard Esguerra

5. Rain or Shine - PASS

6. NorthPort - JJ Caspe

7. NLEX - PASS

8. Ginebra - PASS

9. San Miguel - Lyndon Colina

10. Meralco - Andrey Armenion

11. TNT - John Villanueva

12. Magnolia - Graciano Puerto

Fifth Round:

1. Blackwater - Arthur Navasero

2. Terrafirma - Sandy Cenal

3. Phoenix - Nino Ibanez

4. NorthPort - Yves Sazon

5. San Miguel - John Gonzaga

6. Meralco - PASS

7. TNT - PASS

8. Magnolia - PASS

Sixth Round:

1. Blackwater - PASS

2. Terrafirma - Red Cachuela

3. Phoenix - Nichole Ubalde

4. NorthPort - PASS

5. San Miguel - CJ Cadua

Seventh Round:

1. Terrafirma - PASS

2. Phoenix - PASS

3. San Miguel - PASS

