Phoenix owns biggest haul; Letran, La Salle have most draftees

FIFTY-TWO of the 66 aspirants heard their names called on Sunday in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.
Blackwater got the ball rolling, taking Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser at No. 1 overall to headline the class.
Following him were Jeremiah Gray for Terrafirma, Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana for Converge, and Gian Mamuyac for Rain or Shine.
The annual draft selection process lasted for seven rounds, ending with San Miguel taking CJ Cadua.
Among the notable late picks include Tyler Tio and Encho Serrano landing in Phoenix in the second round and Jollo Go slipping to Converge in the third round.
Phoenix got the biggest haul, taking eight players from the field followed by Blackwater's seven.
Letran and La Salle also were the schools with the most players drafted.
The Knights had Ambohot, Ato Ular, Christian Fajarito, Allen Mina, and Daryl Pascual called up to the stage, while the Green Archers had Tyrus Hill, Kurt Lojera, Mark Dyke, Serrano, and Go.
Here's the complete draft list:
First Round:
1. Blackwater - Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser
2. Terrafirma - Jeremiah Gray
3. Converge - Jeo Ambohot
4. Converge - Justin Arana
5. Rain or Shine - Gian Mamuyac
6. NorthPort - JM Calma
7. NLEX - Tyrus Hill
8. Ginebra - Javi Gomez de Liano
9. Blackwater - Kurt Lojera
10. Rain or Shine - Shaun Ildefonso
11. Blackwater - Mark Dyke
12. Magnolia - Keith Zaldivar
Second Round:
1. Blackwater - Ato Ular
2. Phoenix - Tyler Tio
3. Converge - Kameron Vales
4. Phoenix - Chris Lalata
5. Rain or Shine - Jhonard Clarito
6. Rain or Shine - RJ Ramirez
7. Phoenix - Encho Serrano
8. Ginebra - Jayson David
9. NLEX - Chester Saldua
10. Meralco - Christian Fajarito
11. Phoenix - Enzo Joson
12. Magnolia - Carlo de Chavez
Third Round:
1. Blackwater - Daryl Pascual
2. Terrafirma - Allen Mina
3. Converge - Jollo Go
4. Phoenix - Alvin Baetiong
5. Rain or Shine - Rhaffy Octobre
6. NorthPort - John Apacible
7. NLEX - Levi dela Cruz
8. Ginebra - Rence Alcoriza
9. San Miguel - Jerwyn Guinto
10. Meralco - JJ Espanola
11. TNT - Robert Bartolo
12. Magnolia - Orlan Wamar
Fourth Round:
1. Blackwater - Earvin Lacsamana
2. Terrafirma - Shaq Alanes
3. Converge - PASS
4. Phoenix - Leonard Esguerra
5. Rain or Shine - PASS
6. NorthPort - JJ Caspe
7. NLEX - PASS
8. Ginebra - PASS
9. San Miguel - Lyndon Colina
10. Meralco - Andrey Armenion
11. TNT - John Villanueva
12. Magnolia - Graciano Puerto
Fifth Round:
1. Blackwater - Arthur Navasero
2. Terrafirma - Sandy Cenal
3. Phoenix - Nino Ibanez
4. NorthPort - Yves Sazon
5. San Miguel - John Gonzaga
6. Meralco - PASS
7. TNT - PASS
8. Magnolia - PASS
Sixth Round:
1. Blackwater - PASS
2. Terrafirma - Red Cachuela
3. Phoenix - Nichole Ubalde
4. NorthPort - PASS
5. San Miguel - CJ Cadua
Seventh Round:
1. Terrafirma - PASS
2. Phoenix - PASS
3. San Miguel - PASS
