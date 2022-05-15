Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Phoenix owns biggest haul; Letran, La Salle have most draftees

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Meet the PBA Draft Class of 2021.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    FIFTY-TWO of the 66 aspirants heard their names called on Sunday in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

    Blackwater got the ball rolling, taking Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser at No. 1 overall to headline the class.

    Following him were Jeremiah Gray for Terrafirma, Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana for Converge, and Gian Mamuyac for Rain or Shine.

    Justin Arana joins Converge officials, coaches and players onstage during the PBA Rookie Draft.

    The annual draft selection process lasted for seven rounds, ending with San Miguel taking CJ Cadua.

    Among the notable late picks include Tyler Tio and Encho Serrano landing in Phoenix in the second round and Jollo Go slipping to Converge in the third round.

    Phoenix got the biggest haul, taking eight players from the field followed by Blackwater's seven.

      Letran and La Salle also were the schools with the most players drafted.

      The Knights had Ambohot, Ato Ular, Christian Fajarito, Allen Mina, and Daryl Pascual called up to the stage, while the Green Archers had Tyrus Hill, Kurt Lojera, Mark Dyke, Serrano, and Go.

      Here's the complete draft list:

      First Round:

      1. Blackwater - Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser
      2. Terrafirma - Jeremiah Gray
      3. Converge - Jeo Ambohot
      4. Converge - Justin Arana
      5. Rain or Shine - Gian Mamuyac
      6. NorthPort - JM Calma
      7. NLEX - Tyrus Hill
      8. Ginebra - Javi Gomez de Liano
      9. Blackwater - Kurt Lojera
      10. Rain or Shine - Shaun Ildefonso
      11. Blackwater - Mark Dyke
      12. Magnolia - Keith Zaldivar

      Javi Gomez de Liano is picked at No. 8 overall by Ginebra.

      Second Round:

      1. Blackwater - Ato Ular
      2. Phoenix - Tyler Tio
      3. Converge - Kameron Vales
      4. Phoenix - Chris Lalata
      5. Rain or Shine - Jhonard Clarito
      6. Rain or Shine - RJ Ramirez
      7. Phoenix - Encho Serrano
      8. Ginebra - Jayson David
      9. NLEX - Chester Saldua
      10. Meralco - Christian Fajarito
      11. Phoenix - Enzo Joson
      12. Magnolia - Carlo de Chavez

      Third Round:

      1. Blackwater - Daryl Pascual
      2. Terrafirma - Allen Mina
      3. Converge - Jollo Go
      4. Phoenix - Alvin Baetiong
      5. Rain or Shine - Rhaffy Octobre
      6. NorthPort - John Apacible
      7. NLEX - Levi dela Cruz
      8. Ginebra - Rence Alcoriza
      9. San Miguel - Jerwyn Guinto
      10. Meralco - JJ Espanola
      11. TNT - Robert Bartolo
      12. Magnolia - Orlan Wamar

      Fourth Round:

      1. Blackwater - Earvin Lacsamana
      2. Terrafirma - Shaq Alanes
      3. Converge - PASS
      4. Phoenix - Leonard Esguerra
      5. Rain or Shine - PASS
      6. NorthPort - JJ Caspe
      7. NLEX - PASS
      8. Ginebra - PASS
      9. San Miguel - Lyndon Colina
      10. Meralco - Andrey Armenion
      11. TNT - John Villanueva
      12. Magnolia - Graciano Puerto

      Fifth Round:

      1. Blackwater - Arthur Navasero
      2. Terrafirma - Sandy Cenal
      3. Phoenix - Nino Ibanez
      4. NorthPort - Yves Sazon
      5. San Miguel - John Gonzaga
      6. Meralco - PASS
      7. TNT - PASS
      8. Magnolia - PASS

      Sixth Round:

      1. Blackwater - PASS
      2. Terrafirma - Red Cachuela
      3. Phoenix - Nichole Ubalde
      4. NorthPort - PASS
      5. San Miguel - CJ Cadua

      Seventh Round:

      1. Terrafirma - PASS
      2. Phoenix - PASS
      3. San Miguel - PASS

