Rosser, Gray, Ambohot, Arana named Top 4 picks of PBA Rookie Draft

BRANDON Ganuelas-Rosser, as expected, was made the top overall pick in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft on Sunday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

Blackwater formally made the selection as it hinged its hopes on the younger brother of TNT winger Matt Rosser to add much-needed ceiling to its hard-luck squad.

Ganuelas-Rosser, 22, is coming off a stint with Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam where the Philippines took home the bronze medal.

Jeremiah Gray was picked No. 2 overall by Terrafirma in the first face-to-face PBA draft after holding Season 46 in 2020 in a virtual setting.

Converge made Letran's Jeo Ambohot the No. 3 pick in its first official function in the league since acquiring the Alaska franchise.

The FiberExers later named another big man in Arellano's Justin Arana to its lineup with the No. 4 selection of the first round.

Except for Rain or Shine's surprise decision to make Gian Mamuyac the No. 5 overall pick, big men still ruled the draft as JM Calma went at No. 6 to NorthPort.

NLEX took Fil-am high-flyer Tyrus Hill at seventh overall while Ginebra used the No. 8 pick to grab former UP Maroons gunner Javi Gomez de Liano, who was fresh off a Japan B.League stint with the Ibaraki Robots.

Completing the first round were La Salle guard Kurt Lojera for Blackwater at nine, National University hardworker Shaun Ildefonso for Rain or Shine at 10, undersized big man Mark Dyke for Blackwater at 11, and Adamson big Keith Zaldivar for Magnolia at 12.

Arana, Mamuyac, Gomez de Liano, and Ildefonso were earlier tapped by Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes to be part of the national team pool.

Curiously, the top three selections were absent with Ganuelas-Rosser still in Vietnam, Gray still rehabbing in the US, and Ambohot in San Juan for Game One of the NCAA Season 97 Finals between Letran and Mapua.

Letran's Ato Ular was taken first in the second round, followed by Tyler Tio from Ateneo (Phoenix), Kameron Vales from University of Regina/San Jose College (Converge), Chris Lalata from Olivarez College (Phoenix), Jhonard Clarito from De Ocampo Memorial College and RJ Ramirez from Far Eastern University (Rain or Shine), Encho Serrano from La Salle (Phoenix), Jayson David of San Sebastian/Lyceum (Ginebra), Chester Saldua of Philippine Christian University (NLEX), Christian Fajarito of Letran (Meralco), and Carlo de Chavez of Bloomfield (Magnolia).

Here's the complete draft list:

First Round:

1. Blackwater - Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser

2. Terrafirma - Jeremiah Gray

3. Converge - Jeo Ambohot

4. Converge - Justin Arana

5. Rain or Shine - Gian Mamuyac

6. NorthPort - JM Calma

7. NLEX - Tyrus Hill

8. Ginebra - Javi Gomez de Liano

9. Blackwater - Kurt Lojera

10. Rain or Shine - Shaun Ildefonso

11. Blackwater - Mark Dyke

12. Magnolia - Keith Zaldivar

Second Round:

1. Blackwater - Ato Ular

2. Phoenix - Tyler Tio

3. Converge - Kameron Vales

4. Phoenix - Chris Lalata

5. Rain or Shine - Jhonard Clarito

6. Rain or Shine - RJ Ramirez

7. Phoenix - Encho Serrano

8. Ginebra - Jayson David

9. NLEX - Chester Saldua

10. Meralco - Christian Fajarito

11. Phoenix - Enzo Joson

12. Magnolia - Carlo de Chavez

