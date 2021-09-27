Two-way player Austin Reaves elevated to Lakers roster

THE Los Angeles Lakers reloaded with veterans are adding a young gun to the squad.

Austin Reaves is headed to Lakers training camp as a member of the regular roster, according to reports.

Undrafted from the 2021 NBA rookie pool, the 23-year-old Reaves ended up signing a two-way contract with the Lakers just last month but is now getting the 14th spot on squad.

Reaves, who played college basketball with the Oklahoma Sooners and was All-Big 12 first-team in his final year, had a fine showing for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League where the team won three of five games.

The Lakers led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been criticized in the for their offseason moves as they loaded with stars that included 37-year-old Carmelo Anthony, and now the squad is the oldest team in the NBA by average age at 30.9.

Dwight Howard (35), Trevor Ariza (36), Rajon Rondo (35), and Kent Bazemore (32) were also reacquired by the Lakers, while other new acquisitions are Russell Westbrook (32) and Deandre Jordan (33).

