Austin Reaves nails game-winner as Lakers down Suns

AUSTIN Reaves banked in a put-back on a missed 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left, lifting the Los Angeles Lakers over the Phoenix Suns, 73-72, in the NBA Summer League on Sunday in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).

Jaleen Smith made one of two free throws to give the Suns a 72-71 lead with 11 seconds to go. Vic Law missed a 3-pointer for LA, but Reaves jumped for the rebound and banked in a 15-footer before coming back down.

Phoenix's Jalen Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Devontae Cacok led the Lakers with 13 points and matched Law for the team lead with seven rebounds. Reaves and Chaundee Brown scored 11 points apiece, and Mac McClung had 10, including a tying jumper in the final minute.

Jalen Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaleen Smith scored 13.

