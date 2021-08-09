Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Aug 9
    NBA

    Austin Reaves nails game-winner as Lakers down Suns

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: LA Lakers Twitter

    AUSTIN Reaves banked in a put-back on a missed 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left, lifting the Los Angeles Lakers over the Phoenix Suns, 73-72, in the NBA Summer League on Sunday in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).

    Jaleen Smith made one of two free throws to give the Suns a 72-71 lead with 11 seconds to go. Vic Law missed a 3-pointer for LA, but Reaves jumped for the rebound and banked in a 15-footer before coming back down.

    Phoenix's Jalen Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer.

    Devontae Cacok led the Lakers with 13 points and matched Law for the team lead with seven rebounds. Reaves and Chaundee Brown scored 11 points apiece, and Mac McClung had 10, including a tying jumper in the final minute.

    Jalen Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaleen Smith scored 13.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: LA Lakers Twitter

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again