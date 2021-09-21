Lakers enter $100M jersey deal with Korean food brand

THE Los Angeles Lakers have a new jersey sponsor, reportedly getting a $100 million deal.

South Korean food company Bibigo has reportedly entered a five-year deal to have its name on the Lakers jersey patch.

Bibigo, which has dumplings, sauces and frozen meals as products, got the contract after the end of the Lakers deal with e-commerce company Wish.

“The Lakers are the No. 1 team in sports,” Wookho Kyeong, chief marketing officer of CJ CheilJedang, was quoted by the Los Angeles Times. “The Lakers are more than just a basketball team. The Lakers, globally, are a cultural icon, especially for young people.”

The Lakers are looking to get back to the top after an early exit from the playoffs last season.

The team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is parading a veteran laden team, acquiring the services of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Deandre Jordan, among other grizzlied players.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.