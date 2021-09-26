LOOK: LeBron gets Lakers new guys together in mini camp

THE Los Angeles Lakers squad reloaded with veterans have buckled down, getting busy well ahead of the new season.

It was LeBron James who reportedly got the Lakers together in a mini training camp.

A video of the squad training in a school gym has surfaced, serving as a teaser for official offseason training.

Returning big man Dwight Howard was with LeBron, along with Lakers new guys Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

Even new lead assistant coach David Fizdale was there.

The Lakers also recently signed former Nets big man DeAndre Jordan.

Rajon Rondo, and Trevor Ariza and Kent Bazemore are the other Lakers offseason acquisitions.

