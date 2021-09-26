Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 26
    NBA

    LOOK: LeBron gets Lakers new guys together in mini camp

    by the web
    2 hours ago

    THE Los Angeles Lakers squad reloaded with veterans have buckled down, getting busy well ahead of the new season.

    It was LeBron James who reportedly got the Lakers together in a mini training camp.

    A video of the squad training in a school gym has surfaced, serving as a teaser for official offseason training.

    Returning big man Dwight Howard was with LeBron, along with Lakers new guys Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

    Even new lead assistant coach David Fizdale was there.

    LeBron JamesLeBron James

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Lakers also recently signed former Nets big man DeAndre Jordan.

    Rajon Rondo, and Trevor Ariza and Kent Bazemore are the other Lakers offseason acquisitions.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again