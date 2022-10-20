Maurice Shaw takes act to Makabayan Warriors in Filbasket

MAURICE Shaw will mark his return to a Filipino ballclub by playing for the Makabayan Warriors in the upcoming Filbasket International Championship to be held in Malaysia.

Filbasket officials revealed on Thursday the signing of Shaw in the seven-day tournament featuring 10 teams from Southeast Asia including Makabayan and two other Philippine ballclubs.

Drafted second overall in the 2019 PBA draft, the 37-year-old Shaw was signed by Blackwater in 2020 but his domestic career proved to be short-lived.

Shaw only played three games before sustaining a back injury in the Clark bubble. He became part of a trade that sent NLEX’s No. 4 pick to TNT, but never got to play for the Road Warriors until he was released.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Shaw was signed by Ginebra’s 3x3 team and later made the 5-on-5 team as well during the 2021 Governors’ Cup, but he saw only a minute of action on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Apparently, Shaw has been playing overseas after his brief stay in the PBA. Most recently, he played for Mekong United, which represented Vietnam in the Asean Super League, a competition among Southeast Asian balllclubs.

Before he was drafted in the PBA, Shaw played in the Thailand Basketball League.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.