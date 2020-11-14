Maurice Shaw vows to return stronger: 'Wait 'til you see me next year'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Before leaving the bubble, Maurice Shaw made a daring vow.

“Wait till you see me next year,” said the 6-foot-9 Blackwater rookie.

That Shaw will have to wait until next season to showcase his real stuff had something to do with the back spasm that bothered him during the entire campaign of the Elite in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Last season’s no. 2 overall pick was held to limited minutes in the three games he played for the season which saw Blackwater failing to advance in the playoffs after tumbling to a 2-9 (win-loss) record as it lost eight straight games to end its campaign.

It was a disappointing personal stint to say the least, according to Shaw.

“It’s nothing like I expected. Unfortunately, I have to deal with some back adversity that I was unable to perform our play,” said the 35-year-old Fil-Am. “I did try but I was so unable to move the way I usually move.”

Unable to help the Elite as he watches the action from the bench made it even more upsetting for Shaw.

“It really kind of got me a little bit down now,” he said. “I would have to say very, very disappointed because you don’t like to see your team out there (losing). We have a lot of close games and I felt like if I’m 100 percent, I could have helped a lot.”

Shaw could only embrace the fate that befell him in his rookie season.

“That’s part of the game. Unfortunately, it was only a month-long season so I was unable to really recover,” he added.

But next year is a different story which Shaw hopes would have a different ending for him and Blackwater.

