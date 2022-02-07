Signed for 3x3, Maurice Shaw set to get Govs' Cup chance at Ginebra

CHICAGO - Maurice Shaw will be taking his talents to Ginebra when the PBA Governor's Cup resumes play next week.

The gentle, affable, 6-foot-9, 260-pound giant confirmed the news on Monday night.

"I'm playing for Ginebra this conference and I'm so excited for the opportunity," said the 37-year old Shaw, who was locked up in the NLEX Road Warriors dungeon prior to securing a contract buyout last January 4.

With an eye on putting him on their 3x3 team, Ginebra quickly snagged the nimble big who was selected No. 2 overall by Blackwater in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

However, the former Harlem Globetrotter played only three games for the Bossing before he was sent to NLEX in the three-team trade that enabled TNT to get a precious first-round pick from the Road Warriors last year.

Prized pick turns into Mikey

That draft pick turned into Mikey Williams, who was named Best Player of the Conference in TNT's run to the PBA Philippine Cup title.

Shaw, who had been working out religiously and keeping himself in tremendous shape, proved to be a revelation to coach Tim Cone and his staff. Now that contract will have to be tweaked tomorrow to reflect Shaw's new playing status.

"Worked my ass for a month and it showed," Shaw added.

Cone has a history of doing some magic work with big men. It will be interesting what the multi-titled coach has in mind when he unleashed Shaw in the Governor's Cup that restarts on Friday.

