SJ Belangel: 'We rep the Philippine flag no matter where we play'

SJ Belangel became the latest player to speak up after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas denied William Navarro the letter of clearance to play for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korea Basketball League (KBL).

Belangel, who is set to make his debut for the Daegu Kogas Pegasus in the coming KBL season, aired his views on Twitter after former Gilas teammates Kai Sotto and RJ Abarrientos made their feelings known on social media.

Just like the two, Belangel isn't happy to see Navarro deprived of his chance to play overseas.

"Always remember that we are still repping the Filipino Flag no matter where we play," said the outspoken former Ateneo guard in his official Twitter account.

"We chose to play internationally not because we hate Philippine basketball but because we are here to pursue every athlete's dream to reach our fullest potential and even go beyond our dreams," he added.

Navarro signed to play with the Thunders in July. But he never got his Fiba clearance after the SBP revealed that the former Ateneo forward is under contract with Gilas until next year.

Belangel said Filipino players are heading overseas not because they hate playing in the Philippines but because they search for for the best opportunities.

"Everyday, we are working hard to make our country proud, never saying that Philippine Basketball is worst place to play in. As what Woody said, “Reach for the sky!” Do not settle with what we have or for what is working. Always aim for more!" he said.

He punctuated his poats with the #NoHate hashtag.

