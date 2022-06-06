SJ Belangel signing with Daegu Kogas Pegasus in Korea league

DAEGU KOGAS Pegasus is set to make SJ Belangel the first Filipino import in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

A report by Naver News bared the 22-year-old Ateneo point guard is coming to terms with the club on a contract for the upcoming 2022-23 KBL season.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

"I requested the official contract form in English from KBL, and we plan to finish writing the contract as soon as we receive it. If you join our team, your family will come to Korea with you. The player himself is also interested in Korea. He likes Korea and is looking forward to it," a team official was quoted in the report.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The impending signing also means that Belangel will forego his final two years with the Blue Eagles.

He posted 9.9 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.6 rebounds for Ateneo this past UAAP Season 84 where the Katipunan side finished as runner-up.

Belangel is no stranger to Korean fans, draining the game-winning trey in the 2022 Fiba Asia and qualifiers in Clark back in June last year.

In KOGAS, he will team up with national team staple Kim Nak-hyeon as they seek to improve the Pegasus' fifth place finish this past season where they garnered an even 27-27 win-loss record.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.