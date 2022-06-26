Can Ricci Rivero be Gilas' 12th man for Fiba World Cup qualifiers?

WILL Ricci Rivero be the Gilas Pilipinas' 12th man for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers?

The University of the Philippines guard has been practicing with the national team as he waits to join the Taouyang Pilots in Taiwan's P.League

Photos of Gilas' practices released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed Rivero's presence in practices run by Nenad Vucinic.

Rivero was originally included in the pool for the pair of tune-up games against Korea two weeks ago, but was scratched off the list when the team flew to Anyang.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

His agent Charlie Day, however, confirmed that Rivero is practicing with the team although still not playing due to his injuries sustained in a grueling UAAP Season 84.

Gilas still has an open spot left with just 11 men named for its pair of games against New Zealand on July 30 and India on July 3.

Continue reading below ↓

If he gets the nod, Rivero will join a feisty Filipino backcourt featuring Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, SJ Belangel, and RJ Abarrientos.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.