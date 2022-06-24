Ricci Rivero signs deal to play for Taoyuan Pilots in Taiwan league

CHICAGO - It's official: Ricci Rivero is taking his act to Taiwan as he signed a one-year deal with the Taoyuan Pilots of Taiwan's P.League.

The team is expected to make the formal announcement this morning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but sources tell SPIN.ph that the world import has been given a lucrative contract.

The 6-foot-1 guard helped the U.P Maroons capture the UAAP's Season 84 crown last month, ending the university's 36-year title drought at the expense of powerhouse and heavily-favored Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Rivero said he is excited about the new journey ahead.

"I could have started my professional career early on but I waited for the right timing when I could fully commit to taking it to the next level," he told SPIN.ph.

Rivero, a budding actor, also said he will have to give up showbiz for now and focus on his "first love."

