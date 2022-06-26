Ildefonso the only addition in 11-man Gilas team for NZ, India qualifiers

DWIGHT Ramos and Kiefer Ravena will lead a lean 11-man Gilas Pilipinas roster in the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Philippine squad will be much like the team that played in the pair of tuneups against Korea in Anyang, with Dave Ildefonso the only addition after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of the Korea trip.

Coach Nenad Vucinic will be tasked to handle the crew which also features newcomers Rhenz Abando and Kevin Quiambao after the two gave a good account of themselves in the pair of friendlies against Korea.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed Nenad's team will have no naturalized player after Ange Kouame was diagnosed with a knee injury days before the trip to Korea.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Hope that Kai Sotto may join Gilas in the qualifiers were dashed when the 7-3 center said he's open to a stint in the NBA Summer League after going undraftd on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓

However, the Tall Blacks and India are won't to take this team lightly after 10 Gilas players gave Korea's national players fits in two tune-ups a few weeks ago.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Korea-bound guards SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos will once again anchor the playmaking duties, while the rest of the team include Carl Tamayo, William Navarro, Lebron Lopez, and Geo Chiu.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas will fly to Auckland to face New Zealand on July 30 at Eventfinda Stadium, before coming back home on July 3 to meet India at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Philippines, which holds a 1-1 record in Group A, is already qualified to the second round of the qualifiers together with New Zealand and India after Korea was disqualified for their non-participation in the second window back in February.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.