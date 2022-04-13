Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kai Sotto encouraged by several NBA teams to enter draft, says agent

    by homer d. sayson
    6 hours ago
    Filipino teen prodigy Kai Sotto faces a big decision in the coming days.
    PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers IG Page

    CHICAGO - There is a "strong possibility" that Kai Sotto will be in the NBA next season.

    Sotto's agent, Joel Bell, told SPIN.ph that he is in constant communication with several NBA teams that requested the 19-year-old phenom to enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

    Kai's shot at history

    The 7-foot-2 prodigy is expected to become the first homegrown Filipino player to make it to the NBA once he decides to make the decision to join the draft.

    However, Sotto said he still has to make up his mind on whether to enter the NBA draft or spend another season with Adelaide in the Australia's NBL.

      Sotto said any decision will be made after the NBL season.

      His coach at Adelaide, CJ Bruton, said he expects to see his young center in the NBA pretty soon.

      "I'll be having some popcorn watching him and sending him messages while he's in the NBA," the Adelaide coach said after the last home game for the 36ers which ended in a 93-85 loss to the Brisbane Bullets.

      Kai Sotto says he won't any decision on the NBA draft until after the NBL season.

      After a shortlived stint with Ignite in the NBA G League, Sotto is currently having a productive season with the 36ers, averaging 7.16 points and 4.53 rebounds in 15 minutes per game.

      Bell said he will confer with Sotto and his family and a decision will be made regarding the 2022 NBA Draft.

        That decision will be made on or before April 24, the deadline to declare for the NBA draft.

        The NBA draft combine will be held from May 16-22 in Chicago. The draft will be on June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

