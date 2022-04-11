Kai Sotto career night spoiled as Adelaide loses 4th game in a row

KAI Sotto's career night for the Adelaide 36ers ended in a 93-85 loss to the Brisbane Bullets on Monday in the 2021-22 NBL season at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino center dropped 21 points on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting from the field to go with three rebounds. His free throws in the final 27.3 seconds got the home team within two, 87-85, after falling behind by 13 points.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Jason Cadee and Tanner Krebs, however, spoiled Adelaide's final home game of the season with big threes to end the game and secure Brisbane's 10th win in 26 games.

Mitch McCarron fired 17 points, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals for the 36ers, who suffered their fourth straight loss and crashed out of playoff contention with their 7-17 win-loss record.

Brisbane completes sweep

Daniel Johnson also got 12 points, 10 boards, and five assists for Adelaide, which missed the services of Dusty Hannahs and Cam Bairstow.

Continue reading below ↓

The win allowed Brisbane to sweep the season series over Adelaide after a 77-73 win last Feb. 11 and a 92-91 escape last April 3.

Cadee, Lamar Patterson, and Tom Digbeu all had 15 points to lead the Bullets, while South Sudanese-Australian forward Deng Deng got 14 points and eight rebounds.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chinese behemoth Liu Chuanxing had eight points and six rebounds off the bench in the Brisbane win.

Only fighting for pride, the 36ers play their last four games on the road starting on Thursday against the Perth Wildcats.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.