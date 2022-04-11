Kai Sotto to weigh between NBA Draft, staying with 36ers after NBL season

KAI Sotto still hasn't decided on whether he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft or give it one more year with the Adelaide 36ers.

Kai Sotto on future

"I always tell coach and my teammates that I'll decide when the season ends," he said on Monday after the 36ers' 93-85 loss to the Brisbane Bullets.

Sotto had his best game to date in the NBL as he put up an NBL career-best 21 points and three rebounds as he finally showed flashes of the high hopes placed upon his shoulders.

Despite Adelaide already out of playoff contention at 7-17, Sotto still intends to finish the season strong to have an excellent footnote in his first professional season.

"I'm just really focused for the remainder of the season and giving my all and whatever happens after that happens," the 7-foot-3 center said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Compared to his start in the NBL, Sotto admits that he has gotten a lot more confident in holding his own on the floor.

A big credit to that is how his 36ers peers have constantly pushed him, with coach CJ Bruton and peers Daniel Johnson and Cameron Bairstow always happy to give him a big lift in his continued development Down Under.

"I think I just give credit to my coaches and my teammates. They help me and challenge me in practice," he said. "Playing against those guys, DJ and Bairstow, some days in practice I just look very bad cause they just challenge me."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With four more games left in Adelaide's schedule, Sotto is looking to make the most of those opportunities as he aims to end the season with a bang -- either as a springboard to the NBA or a boost for the next NBL season.

Continue reading below ↓

"I think I had more confidence in myself and I'm just following the gameplan and give it my all. I just try to work on being more consistent," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.