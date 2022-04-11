Adelaide coach expects Kai Sotto to be in the NBA pretty soon

WITHOUT a shadow of doubt, Adelaide coach CJ Bruton sees Kai Sotto strutting his stuff in the NBA anytime soon.

"I'll be having some popcorn watching him and sending him messages while he's in the NBA," the Adelaide coach said after the last home game for the 36ers which ended in a 93-85 loss to the Brisbane Bullets.

Sotto had his season-best performance on Monday, delivering 21 points on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting from the field for Adelaid, grabbing three rebounds, and providing some of the 36ers' best highlights for the day.

Those weren't hollow points as his baskets were part of the 36ers' rally from 13-points down in the third period, 79-66, as the 7-foot-3 big man's free throws got the team to its closest at two, 87-85, with 27.3 seconds remaining.

Glimpse of the future

It's a glimpse of what Bruton has long expected from Sotto who he had high hopes for even before the season started.

"I loved it," said Bruton, adding he's happy to see Sotto put in the work and show the fruits of their tireless work all season long.

"We spoke after the last Brisbane game, watching it until 3 a.m. over and over and we talked about the week we had before that and told him this is what I need from you and this is what's left of the season and this is what I'm looking for.

"The games we have left, this is how we see you making an impact and regardless with how our group is going, this is what I need from you. If you give me this, I know we'll be better."

That's why the coach is excited for what the future holds for Sotto, expecting the Filipino center to make the jump and join the NBA Draft either this year or next year.

"I think he's right on path where I see him going and getting to not only now but also in the future," Bruton said. "He should be going pretty soon. If not this year, then definitely next year and we'll have that conversation and we'll send him a picture as well."

