Parks, Kai, Ricci eyed to fill gaps in Gilas lineup for Fiba Asia Cup

KAI Sotto, Ricci Rivero, or Bobby Ray Parks?

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), through program director Chot Reyes, hopes to get any of them on board to fill yawning gaps in Gilas Pilipinas' lineup ahead of the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia.

So far, Gilas has 11 players on board who stand-in coach Nenad Vucinic will bring to the coming window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier for a June 30 away game to New Zealand and a July 3 home stand against India at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Those 11 players will likely make up the core of the national team for the Fiba Asia wars set from July 12 to 24 in Indonesia, with no PBA player able to answer the call since the pro league is in the middle of its all-Filipino tournament.

PHOTO: Willie Marcial

Worse, Gilas is still without a naturalized player since Ange Kouame was diagnosed with a partial ACL tear and its usual back-up options from the PBA like Christian Standhardinger, Mo Tautuaa, and Stanley Pringle unavailable.

The SBP said no naturalized player has been tapped at this time.

With time running out, Gilas is hoping it could get much-needed help from among Sotto, Rivero or Parks, who is in the country after an impressive debut season with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in the Japan B.League.

Sotto's situation is a little more complicated. The 7-foot-3 initially was announced to be on his way home to play for Gilas after going undrafted in Friday's NBA draft, only to change track and keep the door open on a stint in the NBA Summer League.

Reyes said there is a Gilas offer on the table for Sotto, "pero wala pa sagot," he added.

Rivero, on the other hand, has been practicing with the Gilas pool since the end of the UAAP campaign, where he was part of the UP core that led the Fighting Maroons to their first men's basketball championship since 1986.

However, the Taiwan-bound high-flyer won't be part of the Gilas side that will be sent off to battle in the World Cup qualifiers.

The addition of any of the three - or, better yet, all of them - will surely be a big boost to a redeem team that is out to atone for Gilas' silver-medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last month.

