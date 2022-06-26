Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Jun 26
    Reyes confirms SBP offer for Kai to join Gilas in Indonesia showpiece

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    ANTIPOLO – Chot Reyes disclosed Gilas Pilipinas has a pending offer for Kai Sotto to play in the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia next month.

    It’s highly unlikely though if the 7-foot-3 Filipino would be available for the July 12 to 24 event especially if he opts to play in the NBA Summer League.

    “We’ve offered (him). We’ve told them that he’s most welcome here,” said Reyes, who is expected to call the shots for the team in the Asia Cup.

    “So kailangan niyang mag-desisyon, kasi conflict yung Summer League sa FIBA Asia Cup.”

      Sotto and his camp have yet to chart their next step after the 20-year-old Filipino went undrafted in the NBA last Friday.

      His agent Joel Bell initially said Sotto will be playing for Gilas Pilipinas, but the former Ateneo high school standout later said his agent ‘misspoke’ and reiterated no decision has been made yet whether he’ll see action in the Summer League or not.

      Reyes said Gilas has yet to get a response from Sotto about the offer.

      “So far wala pang sagot,” said the TNT coach.

