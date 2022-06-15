Big setback for Gilas as Ange Kouame suffers partial ACL tear

ANGE Kouame has been diagnosed with a meniscal sprain and a partial ACL tear.

The tough development means Gilas Pilipinas will be without its naturalized center for its tuneup games against Korea this week and possibly, the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Kouame is also listed as doubtful for the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia next month.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced the news that left a big gaping hole in the middle for the Gilas team that coach Nenad Vucevic will be bringing to Korea for tuneup games this weekend.

Gilas insiders said Kouame has been dealing with pain in his knees for a while. A check-up revealed the damage, they said.

Aside from Kouame, Dave Ildefonso also won't travel with Gilas to Korea due to an ankle injury, the SBP added.

The two were earlier listed in the 12-man roster for the exhibition games against Korea this June 17 and 18 in Anyang in preparation for the continental tilt.

Without Kouame, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, William Navarro, and Geo Chiu will all be tasked to man the paint for the national team with the SBP still on the lookout for replacements to the squad.

