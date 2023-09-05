C-Stan defends Scottie against critics: 'Always available, no incentives needed'

FROM one Ginebra Finals MVP to another, Christian Standhardinger has his teammate and good friend Scottie Thompson's back.

The reigning PBA Best Player of the Conference and latest Gilas retiree took to Instagram on Monday to defend Thompson.

C-Stan underscored four arguments in backing his Ginebra co-star.

"(Scottie Thompson) left his newborn baby and (flew) to Europe to practice twice a day, (was) always available to play for the country with no incentives needed, injured his hand in Gilas practice, rushed back to play in the World Cup (and risked) his health," Standhardinger said.

"(He) didn't fill out the stat sheets as expected but anybody knows he brings more to the table than only stats (yet) still criticized. Let's celebrate our athletes instead of tearing them down," he stressed.

Coming off a metacarpal fracture on his right hand before the 2023 Fiba World Cup, Thompson averaged a meager 1.8 points, two boards, 1.6 dimes, and 2.2 turnovers in roughly 12 minutes played in Gilas' five matches — three of which were scoreless outings.