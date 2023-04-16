Standhardinger wins BPC award; Hollis-Jefferson is Best Import

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger of Barangay Ginebra and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of TNT claimed the Davco-Best Player of the Conference and the Coins.ph-Bobby Parks Best Import of the Conference Award, respectively, for the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

The two were awarded with the plum before Game Four of the best-of-seven finals between Barangay Ginebra and TNT.

Standhardinger topped the statistics, media votes, and player votes for a total of 1,110 points, handily beating RR Pogoy of TNT, CJ Perez of San Miguel, Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra, and Jamie Malonzo of Barangay Ginebra.

The 6-foot-9 Fil-German became the fourth player to win BPC awards with two different teams, joining Calvin Abueva, Eric Menk, and Willie Miller. His 438 winning margin was also the largest since San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo won by 524 over NorthPort’s Sean Anthony in the 2019 Philippine Cup.

Hollis-Jefferson, meanwhile, topped the statistics and media votes to accumulate 1,147 points, denying Ginebra's Justin Brownlee a fourth Best Import award.

Brownlee placed second with 966, despite winning the player votes by a slim margin over Hollis-Jefferson. Cameron Clark of San Miguel and KJ McDaniels of Meralco finished third and fourth, respectively.

Hollis-Jefferson became the fifth TNT import to win the honor, joining Silas Mills, Jerald Honeycutt, Rich Howell, and Terrence Jones.