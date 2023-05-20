Christian Standhardinger retires from Gilas Pilipinas

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger has played his last game for Gilas Pilipinas.

In an Instagram post, the reigning PBA Best Player of the Conference announced he is retiring from the Philippine national team after helping Gilas win gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

"With a heavy heart, I must announce my retirement from the Philippine national team," said Standhardinger. "I am immensely proud to witness that Gilas is in capable hands."

See Top Filipino performers in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games

Standhardinger revealed the rush of emotions he felt moments before the title match against Cambodia, knowing that it would be his last for the country.

"Looking down in the locker room 30 minutes before tip-off at my swollen knees, I knew that this particular game would be my last appearance for the Gilas national team, proudly wearing the blue jersey," Standhardinger wrote.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

"I knew that my body could not withstand the double duty, and unfortunately, nothing showed that more clearly than this tournament, where the demands were intensified," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Gin Kings star big man relished his golden journey with the Philippine squad.

"My journey in the Philippines began with a SEA Games gold medal, and it seems fitting that it concludes with one as well," he added.

"As I close this chapter of my life, I leave with a sense of fulfillment and pride in contributing to the glory of Philippine basketball," he added.

Standhardinger is expected to be back with Ginebra in the PBA On Tour preseason competition. The Gin Kings play the San Miguel Beermen on June 4 in Antipolo.