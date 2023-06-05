Who's signed, who's not among Filipino imports in Japan B.League, KBL

THE PBA has become more welcoming to overseas-based Filipino players who still have the local league in their plans in the future.

This was after the PBA lifted sit-out sanctions on PBA veterans based abroad, but are not turning their back on the Philippine league, as well as on Pinoy players who turned pro overseas, but are still planning to apply for the PBA Draft in the future.

The question is: will any of them bite soon?

A look at the contract situations of overseas-based standouts has most of them locked up with their current Japan and Korean clubs for the foreseeable future.

For now, only Dwight Ramos is a free agent and can avail of the PBA’s relaxed rules if he wishes.

Ramos, who turned pro in Japan and played the last two years for Toyama and Hokkaido, can apply for the PBA Draft right away as the Filipino-American playmaker is within the three-year eligibility period for abroad-based rookie hopefuls.

On the other hand, overseas-based Pinoys on at least the fourth year of being eligible for the PBA Draft, like Thirdy Ravena, will have to undergo a "special lottery," the details of which have yet to be ironed out.

For those who have played in the PBA in the past, they can return immediately and no longer have to sit out for at least two years, although their rights remain with their last teams - unless they have played in the PBA for seven years, making them unrestricted free agents.

Check out the contract statuses of the rest of the overseas-based Pinoys.

Contract status of Filipino imports in Japan B.League, KBL

B.League

Kai Sotto – re-signed with Hiroshima for upcoming year, with an NBA opt-out clause

Kiefer Ravena – re-signed with the Shiga Lakes for the upcoming season, their first in B2 after getting relegated from Division 1

Matthew Wright – signed a “multi-year” extension with Kyoto last month

Ray Parks – entering the last year of a two-year contract extension he signed last year

Thirdy Ravena – entering the third year of a “multi-year” extension signed with San-en in 2021

Carl Tamayo – entering the second year of a three-year contract with Ryukyu

Dwight Ramos – status uncertain at the end of a one-year contract with Hokkaido

B2 League

Jordan Heading – contract length uncertain, but helped lead Nagasaki Velca to Division 2 finals on the way to getting promoted to B.League

Greg Slaughter – entering second and last year of a two-year contract with the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka

Roosevelt Adams – After the Kagawa Five Arrows released him, he has signed with another B2 League team in the Passlab Yamata Wyverns.

KBL

Rhenz Abando – entering second and last year of two-year contract with a Anyang KGC he helped win the championship

SJ Belangel – expected to pick up option for a second year with the Daegu Kogas Pegasus

Justin Gutang – re-signed with the Changwon LG Sakers for upcoming season

Ethan Alvano – entering second and last year of contract with Wonju DB Promy

RJ Abarrientos – contract length uncertain, but expected to still have the keys of the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus offense after emerging Rookie of the Year