Dwight Ramos re-signs with Levanga Hokkaido in B.League

DWIGHT Ramos is staying with Levanga Hokkaido for the 2023-24 Japan B.League season.

"My 2nd year as a pro has taught me lessons on and off the court and came with a lot of challenges," said Ramos. "As the next season approaches, I'm excited to announce that l'm signing with Levanga Hokkaido for the next year."

PHOTO: Japan B.League

Levanga CEO Yo Yokota lauded Ramos for his "active role in leading the team to victory."

"In the new season, which is the second year in Levanga Hokkaido, we expect him to deepen his understanding of the team's basketball and fit better than last season," he added.

The Filipino-American guard missed 19 games in Levanga's 2022 campaign due to an ankle injury and averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 boards, and 2.8 assists. Hokkaido ended the year with a 19-41 record.

Ramos is also expected to be named to the Philippine pool for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in August.