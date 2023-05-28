PBA board lifts sit-out sanctions on overseas-based players

PARIS – The PBA has softened its stance on players seeing action overseas and altered certain draft and eligibility guidelines in an effort to adapt to the changing times

The league board bared it will no longer apply sit-out sanctions on overseas-based players who wish to come back to the PBA, although their signing rights will remain with their respective mother ballclubs in perpetuity.

That means the likes of Kiefer Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, or even recent B.League recruit Robert Bolick still has to deal with NLEX, TNT, and NorthPort, respectively once they choose to play again in Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league.

“So if they come back, they will remain with their mother teams. Their teams will have a first crack at them and they (teams) can trade them if they want to,” said PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas.

PHOTO: gerry ramos

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On the other hand, players who turned pro overseas or in other local leagues such as the MPBL, like Dwight Ramos, Rhenz Abando, RJ Abarrientos, and SJ Belangel, will still go through the draft pool in the first three years of their eligibility.

“On the first three years [that] you’re eligible to join the draft, you’re subject to the same regular rules of the draft,” said PBA board treasurer Atty. Raymond Zorilla.

But on the fourth and fifth year, these same players will be madecto go through a so-called ‘special lottery,’ as in the case of Thirdy Ravena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We have to determine yet the hierarchy of the special lottery, whether it’s the existing [draft order] or we draw lots with all 12 teams,” Zorilla added.

The cases of players who still forego applying for the PBA draft on his sixth year as a pro or later, will already pass through the league's board of directors for deliberation.

“The board may or may not put conditions as it seems fit,” said the Phoenix governor.

Zorilla at the same time, pointed out the league has certain rules on eligibility and considers players who finished their collegiate careers, one who already plays pro ball both local and international at a young age, and even the ‘hardship rule’ in which players are allowed to turn pro once he turns 19, are all considered eligible.

“Marami tayong rules kasi sa eligibility, e,” said the Phoenix governor.