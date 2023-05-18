Matthew Wright signed to multi-year extension by B.League team Kyoto

THE Kyoto Hannaryz of the Japan B.League will be the hoops home of Matthew Wright in the foreseeable future.

"I signed a multi-year deal," the former Phoenix Super LPG star said about his newly-minted contract extension during a telephone interview.

Represented by super agents Daniel Moldovan and George Cidiac of the internationally-renowned Octagon Sports, Wright didn't reveal details of his new deal.

"It's a decent living," Wright, who is currently in Boracay with his family for a short vacation, said.

After a sterling debut where he averaged 13.4 points, 3.0 assists and 5.0 assists per game, Kyoto wasn't about to let the 6-foot-4, 200-pound point guard go.

Wright burnished his credentials further by shooting 38 percent from 3 and 85 percent from the free throw stripe.

Sources in Japan told SPIN.ph that Wright's market value in the BLeague is easily in the $30,000 to $35,000 a month range.

At age 32 and still scratching the surface of his prime athletic years, Wright said he will always be ready to answer a call-up from Gilas Pilipinas.

"I'm always available for any Gilas-related tournament, especially the World Cup." he said.