Majoy Baron, other PVL players try out by video in Korean league

MAJOY Baron is trying her luck once again on the international stage as she seeks a spot in the Korean V-League.

Baron, the 2019 Asean Grand Prix Best Middle Blocker, is making another attempt at playing in a league overseas after a planned stint with Top Seed Volleyball in Taiwan in May 2021 fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

F2 Logistics setter Iris Tolenada is also looking to join the Korean league as part of the Asian quota of the Korean Volleyball Federation (KOVO), along with Creamline setter Jia Morado-De Guzman, Akari middle blocker Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Petro Gazz middle blocker MJ Phillips, and Chery opposite hitter Mylene Paat, who won 2022 PVL reinforced Conference MVP honors.

"Dream pa rin namin, parang next step na yun for us na makapaglaro internationally. Hangga't may opportunity na dumadating, why not kunin kasi hindi natin alam hanggang kailan may nagiinvite sa atin so excited ako if ever," Baron said after F2 Logistics' four-set win in the opener of the battle for third place against PLDT on Sunday at MOA Arena.

It was Jaja Santiago's manager who paved the way for Baron to try out for the Korean V. League, while Tolenada's manager arranged it for the setter.

Originally set to travel to Jeju Island to take part in the tryouts, the applicants were asked to send videos instead. Accepted players will be announced in an online ceremony on April 21.

"I think it's a great opportunity for Philippine volleyball players to understand there is more out there. Me being a FilAm, I already know there's a different environment in the volleyball world but again I think the greatest athletes and anyone who wants to continue improving their career should go for it no matter what," Tolenada said.

Baron also said F2 Logistics supports the players’ decision to apply overseas.

"Being part of F2 is family and family wants to help others grow. And again, reach for their dreams. No matter what happens, they're proud of us and we're very thankful," Tolenada added.



The Cargo Movers return to action on Tuesday for the second match of the battle for bronze in the PVL.